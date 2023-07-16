The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Shares Sold by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Shares of NYSE:NAPA opened at $12.74 on Friday. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $91.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.71 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

