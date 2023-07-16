Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 45,628 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 104,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,840,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,705,000 after acquiring an additional 388,783 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,215,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,621,000 after acquiring an additional 79,931 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,445,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,660,000 after acquiring an additional 26,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEAK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $21.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.71. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.81%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality healthcare real estate focused on the aging population and the desire for improved health.

