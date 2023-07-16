Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 4,002 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PFE shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.32 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $205.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

