Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 28 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at $112,169,583.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $1,447,583.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,604 shares in the company, valued at $41,069,259.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,984 shares of company stock worth $10,492,001 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,766.60.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,866.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,867.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,661.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,535.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

