Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $152,000 Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $46.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 2.01. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $51.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.87.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.73 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

