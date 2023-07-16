ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stake Raised by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML by 2.6% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in ASML by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 2.7% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in ASML by 0.9% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.27.

ASML Stock Up 0.4 %

ASML stock opened at $754.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $297.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $771.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $707.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $662.87.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

