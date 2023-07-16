Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.0% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,385,000 after purchasing an additional 39,289,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,736,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,314,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051,945 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,334 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,816 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $107.34 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.52 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.