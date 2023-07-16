iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,538 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,371,000 after purchasing an additional 942,207 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $74,301,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,162.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 609,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,845,000 after acquiring an additional 590,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,831,000 after acquiring an additional 483,513 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.13 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $118.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.36.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

