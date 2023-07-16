Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 24,522 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 59.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,522 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,136,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $928,148,000 after purchasing an additional 493,604 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,464,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,059,000 after purchasing an additional 260,312 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,883,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,843,000 after acquiring an additional 234,077 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,583,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,366,000 after acquiring an additional 282,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE D opened at $52.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day moving average is $56.31.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on D shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

