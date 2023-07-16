Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $947,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $114.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of GE stock opened at $110.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $120.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $111.97.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.17%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

