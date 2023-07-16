Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 95.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FI. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 33.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI stock opened at $128.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $128.85. The company has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.79 and a 200-day moving average of $114.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

