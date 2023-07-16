Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 3,931 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.22. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0581 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

