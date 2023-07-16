Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 3,931 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2023

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCPFree Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.22. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0581 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.