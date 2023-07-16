DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,770 shares of company stock worth $2,957,902 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $718.52 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $563.82 and a twelve month high of $837.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $78.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $741.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $757.89.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $874.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

