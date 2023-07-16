DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 15,595 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TC Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in TC Energy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE TRP opened at $39.07 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $36.79 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 224.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

About TC Energy

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.