DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 93,546 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NOBL opened at $94.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.44. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.