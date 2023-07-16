National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in National Grid by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,099,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,991,000 after buying an additional 239,938 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after acquiring an additional 242,081 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in National Grid by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,311,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,083,000 after purchasing an additional 131,545 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in National Grid by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,145,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,909,000 after purchasing an additional 52,404 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in National Grid by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 992,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,887,000 after purchasing an additional 22,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.79) to GBX 1,275 ($16.40) in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($16.08) to GBX 1,280 ($16.47) in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($13.89) to GBX 1,050 ($13.51) in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,176.25.

NGG opened at $67.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.26 and its 200-day moving average is $66.42. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $74.48.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.3458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

