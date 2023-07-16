DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 1,810 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,914 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,757,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,437,000 after purchasing an additional 358,840 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 423.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 329,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,569,000 after purchasing an additional 266,789 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,558,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $317,661,000 after purchasing an additional 193,590 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.40.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $221.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.39 and its 200 day moving average is $208.15. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $249.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

