DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 2,517 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 981.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.29. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $68.68 and a one year high of $85.89.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.3104 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

