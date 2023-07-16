Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Lowered by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $224.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $228.43. The stock has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

