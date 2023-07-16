DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $4.93 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,003 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $55.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.49.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

