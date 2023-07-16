DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 702 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,175,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,562 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,330,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,488,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,314,000 after acquiring an additional 652,158 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,698,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPLV opened at $62.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.61. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $67.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.