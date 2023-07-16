DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 3,016 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SONY stock opened at $92.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $114.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.03. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $100.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

