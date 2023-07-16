DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Mills Price Performance

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.21. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.16 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

