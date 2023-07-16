DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 1,153 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,102 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in F5 by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.79.

F5 Trading Down 1.9 %

FFIV stock opened at $146.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.02 and its 200 day moving average is $143.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $174.38.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $122,245.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,399.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $122,245.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,399.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,542 shares of company stock worth $1,896,017 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.