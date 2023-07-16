DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Novartis by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,409,000 after buying an additional 2,498,355 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $55,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after acquiring an additional 594,194 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 872.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,240,000 after acquiring an additional 556,154 shares in the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS opened at $98.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $209.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.86 and its 200-day moving average is $93.93. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $105.56.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

