DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 1,256 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,291 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,256,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,036,284,000 after buying an additional 1,566,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,127,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,548,899,000 after buying an additional 54,807 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,787,516 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $682,927,000 after purchasing an additional 452,055 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP opened at $107.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.40. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $81.82 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.30.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

