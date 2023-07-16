DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,344 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 376,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,891,000 after acquiring an additional 24,426 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 19,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 68,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.6 %

BAH stock opened at $113.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.19. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.99 and a fifty-two week high of $114.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.07%.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 20,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $2,269,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 20,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $2,269,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,926. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,845 shares of company stock valued at $13,604,637. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

