DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 0.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 184,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 3.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $58.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

MetLife Company Profile



MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

