DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.10% of HealthEquity worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,170,000 after purchasing an additional 244,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in HealthEquity by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,671,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,475,000 after purchasing an additional 74,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,656,000 after purchasing an additional 52,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,177,630.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,475.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $652,929.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,521,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,177,630.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,475.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Price Performance

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $62.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $79.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.39 and its 200 day moving average is $59.79.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $244.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HQY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

