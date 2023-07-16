DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 11,290 Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 348,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,290 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 21.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,580,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,693,000 after purchasing an additional 982,825 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,200,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after acquiring an additional 209,046 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 2.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,923,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,461,000 after acquiring an additional 52,335 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,795,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,222,000 after acquiring an additional 358,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,716,000 after acquiring an additional 90,900 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RADI opened at $14.91 on Friday. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Radius Global Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:RADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 69.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $41.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an aggregator of rental streams underlying wireless and other communications infrastructure sites through the acquisition of real property interests and contractual rights in Italy, the United Kingdom, the United States, other Eurozone countries, and internationally.

