Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,379.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,352.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1,337.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.90 and a beta of 0.79. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,064.09 and a 1-year high of $1,458.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $17.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.23 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 78.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,336.25 per share, with a total value of $66,812.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,678.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Morgan E. Housel purchased 19 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, with a total value of $25,283.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,131. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 347 shares in the company, valued at $463,678.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 194 shares of company stock worth $260,642 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

