Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth about $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 12,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Price Performance

Doximity stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.24. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Doximity had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $110.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million. Equities analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $159,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Doximity from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Doximity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

