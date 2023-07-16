Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNFP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $61,723,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 53.6% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,071,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,129,000 after acquiring an additional 374,204 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6,336.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 360,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after acquiring an additional 354,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,558,000 after acquiring an additional 282,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 266.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after acquiring an additional 202,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNFP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $60.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day moving average is $61.60. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $89.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $401.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.11%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

