Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 759 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Watsco by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter worth $791,000. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in Watsco by 42.4% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 48.5% in the first quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Watsco by 22.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.14.

Watsco Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of WSO opened at $364.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.94. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.61 and a 12-month high of $383.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $351.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.09.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.89%.

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.