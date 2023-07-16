Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 4,423 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,592,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4,672.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,644,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,707 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,350,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,181,000 after purchasing an additional 755,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

Cloudflare Trading Down 1.6 %

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $3,019,937.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $617,777.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $3,019,937.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $617,777.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $884,451.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 288,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,887,402.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 542,446 shares of company stock worth $34,226,550. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NET opened at $66.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of -112.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.28 and a 200-day moving average of $57.47. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $80.99.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

