616 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 616 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 617,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $246,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,825,000 after purchasing an additional 417,917 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after purchasing an additional 66,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 388,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,271,000 after purchasing an additional 155,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $543.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $267.74 and a 52 week high of $562.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current year.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $3,629,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at $22,119,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $3,629,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,119,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

