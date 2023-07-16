971 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.88.

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DHR opened at $240.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.48. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The company has a market capitalization of $177.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

