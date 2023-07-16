Oak Thistle LLC Takes $277,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,386,465.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total transaction of $1,713,293.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,341.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,964 shares of company stock worth $60,784,338. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synopsys Trading Up 1.2 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.00.

SNPS opened at $454.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $424.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.80. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.00 and a 12 month high of $468.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.