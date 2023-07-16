Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,452,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,759,000 after buying an additional 51,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,096,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,996,000 after buying an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,479,000 after buying an additional 114,087 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $155,102,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,302,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,153,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

CE stock opened at $119.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.11. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $128.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

