Oak Thistle LLC Takes $254,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $125.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.