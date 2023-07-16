Oak Thistle LLC Has $280,000 Stake in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) by 336.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,589 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OLPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Olaplex by 13,198.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 225,567 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Olaplex during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Olaplex by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 27,690 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Olaplex during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Olaplex by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLPX opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 7.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.68. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $18.23.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $113.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.19 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America lowered their target price on Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.66.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

