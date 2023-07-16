Oak Thistle LLC Has $280,000 Stake in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) by 336.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,589 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OLPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Olaplex by 13,198.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 225,567 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Olaplex during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Olaplex by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 27,690 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Olaplex during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Olaplex by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Olaplex Stock Performance
Shares of OLPX opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 7.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.68. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $18.23.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Bank of America lowered their target price on Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.66.
Olaplex Company Profile
Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Olaplex
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.