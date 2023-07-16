Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after buying an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,073,000 after buying an additional 84,688 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,743,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,471,000 after buying an additional 380,112 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Campbell Soup by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,337,000 after buying an additional 1,408,175 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CPB stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.99. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. StockNews.com lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

About Campbell Soup



Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

