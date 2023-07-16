3,018 Shares in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.21.

Oshkosh Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $89.20 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $106.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.59. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.