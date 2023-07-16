Oak Thistle LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DH. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -97.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $30.11.

Insider Activity

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sea Vii Management, Llc sold 6,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $56,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,743,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,883,084.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

