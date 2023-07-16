Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 156 Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,385,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,369.00 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $1,266.21 and a 12-month high of $2,739.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,348.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,663.20.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $11.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.21 by ($1.97). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.28% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The business had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.54 million. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 48.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,399.00 to $1,378.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

