Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $282,000 Investment in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,039 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,378,000 after purchasing an additional 980,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $35,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $72.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.93. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $74.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $213.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. Analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Procore Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.93.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $1,302,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,536,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,276,733.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 26,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,875,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,460,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,402,136.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $1,302,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,536,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,276,733.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,152 shares of company stock valued at $11,567,060. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procore Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.