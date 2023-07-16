Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 5,131 Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,131 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,317,785 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,142,000 after acquiring an additional 550,527 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,521,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,190,586 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $88,425,000 after acquiring an additional 266,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 612,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,476,000 after acquiring an additional 181,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Stock Up 0.0 %

GMED opened at $61.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.86. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $80.04.

Insider Activity

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.05 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $2,475,781.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

