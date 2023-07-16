Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,147 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

FHB opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.69. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $28.28.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $216.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. First Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on FHB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

