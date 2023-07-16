Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 15,871 Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,871 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 15,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 15.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 461,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,569,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,953.6% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 104,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 99,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 191.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 130,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 85,927 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Insider Activity

Regions Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.69.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

