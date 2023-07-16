Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 5,191 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,191 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LVS. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

Insider Activity

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

LVS stock opened at $60.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.28. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.64, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

